5 things you should know about this historic Summerland winery

Find out what’s available and where, from this unique Okanagan winery

Back Door Winery is steeped in local history and brings you a full menu of wines with all of the top Okanagan Valley varietals, including whites, reds and rosés.

Established in 2015 and purchased in 2020, family owned and operated Back Door Winery is located in area steeped in local history dating back to the days of prohibition. The winery is located on Jones Flat Rd. – the same road where an entrepreneurial orchardist covertly served up wine in his cellar in a time when it was prohibited from enjoyment.

Today, Back Door Winery produces amazing wines rich with flavour, from grapes grown in the summer sun and soil of the Okanagan.

“We offer a full menu of wines with all of the top Okanagan Valley varietals, including whites, reds and rosés,” says Jesse Gill, owner of Back Door Winery. “And now we have selected products available in convenient packaging, including our Bag in Box and 250 ml cans.”

5 things you need to know about Backdoor Winery:

1. Now offering box wine

Their Secret Stash White Blend (Riesling, Pinot Gris & Gewurztraminer) and Secret Stash Rosé Blend (Cabernet Franc, Pinot Gris, Riesling) are now available in 3 litre boxes – more economical and better for the environment!

Back Door Winery’s new line of bubbles in a can – Giggle Juice white and rosé blend sparkling wines are lovely everyday sippers.

2. Bubbles in a can

Back Door winery now has two everyday sippers in a can with Giggle Juice white and rosé sparkling wine – both with a lovely floral nose and hints of fruit on the palate.

“Our Giggle Juice line of bubbles in a can is definitely a favourite,” Gill says. “We thought it would just be a summer thing, but it’s doing well all year round.”

3. National Wine Awards of Canada Silver Medalist

Their 2019 Bootlegger Merlot won silver at the National Wine Awards of Canada in 2019, where more than 1800 wines were entered from 259 wineries in Canada. Aged 28 months in French Oak with a medium toast, which yields integrated tannins with vanilla and star anise, the Bootlegger Merlot offers notes of stewed fruit, ripe blackberries, currants and black cherry.

4. Exclusive offerings through the Wine Club

Features two Member’s Choice shipments per year (November and May), with an option for an additional 12 bottle shipment in July as well as optional increase to case orders. Includes early access to new releases and special vintages before they’re added to the Wine Shop, complimentary tastings and 15 per cent off wine club orders (10 per cent off all other orders.) No membership fee, free to cancel after one year and complimentary shipping for November and May.

5. Easy to find at Save-On-Foods and private liquor stores

Back Door Winery’s lines of Secret Stash White Blend and Secret Stash Rosé Blend, as well as their Giggle Juice white and rosé sparkling wine in a can are now available at all 21 Save-On-Foods BC VQA wine store locations throughout B.C. Find their products at 85 private liquor stores throughout B.C., and look for them to expand to others in the months ahead.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, email them at info@backdoorwinery.com before visiting them at 9752 Jones Flat Road.

