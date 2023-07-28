VIDEO: Fraser Valley paddling club makes a splash at Harrison Dragon Boat Festival

Hundreds of paddlers from across B.C. and Washington descended on the beaches of Harrison Lake for the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, July 22.

The local Fraser Valley Paddling Club (FVPC) – which calls Harrison Lake its home – saw all four of their teams reach the finals in Women’s and Mixed dragon boat races. Two of the four teams were in the top 3 in their respective final races.

Races ran from about 8:45 a.m. to just after 4 p.m.; between qualifiers, semi-finals and final races, there were 18 races in total. Paddlers raced along a 500-metre stretch on Harrison Lake, competing for the best time. Teams came from the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, Okanagan and beyond.

RELATED: 2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival cancelled

Cultus Lake’s Sudden Impact One Paddle team took first in the Women’s A final race with at 2:32.069. It was an extremely tight five-way race with only 1.1 seconds separating them from our own FVPC Seraphins. The Seraphins, Seattle Flying Women, InSink and Chawanda teams all finished within a one-second window with last-place Orca Women only four seconds behind the pack.

Penticton’s Skaha Thunder took the Women’s B title with a time of 2:36.637, ahead of the Fort Langley Canoe Club (FLCC) Paddle Pushers by about 2 seconds. Vancouver’s Sisters in Sync took third, followed by Rocky Point Dragon Boating Women, Penticton’s Survivorship and the FLCC Iron Maidens.

The FLCC River Dragons took first in the Women’s C Final Race, ahead of second-place New West’s Century Dragons by 14 seconds. They were followed by Vancover’s Deep Cove Perfect Catch in third and the Pitt Meadows’ Al-O-Wetters in fourth.

The Mixed Teams finals capped off this year’s well-attended event.

RELATED: Paddlers rejoice: Harrison Dragon Boat Festival to return this summer

Derek Devastators won the Mixed A race with the fastest time in this year’s final races at 2:08.158. They were followed by Simon Fraser University’s Shockwave team two seconds later. They were followed by Vancouver’s Dragon Hearts Breaker, DH Velocity, UBC’s Current Gold and Rocky Point’s Unified Ripped Tides.

False Creek’s RGL united took the Mixed B race with a time of 2:12.353, beating second-place DH United of Vancouver by 0.15 seconds. DH ZERO was in third, followed by Orca, Seattle Flying Dragons and the FVPC Pirates.

Crossna took first place in the Mixed C race with a time of 2:17.077. SuperFun Dragons took second place, followed by the FVPC’s Harrison Wild, Lake Peridan Dragons, FVPC’s Thunder Strokers and Port Moody’s Nothin’ Dragon Paddling Society.

The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival returned after a three-year hiatus. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022, not enough teams registered.

To learn more about the local dragon boat clubs, the FVPC and more, visit fvpc.ca or contact the club at info@fvpc.ca or call 604-302-4621.

Harrison Hot Springs