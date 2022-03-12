Vancouver Giants secured a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night in Kennewick, Washington. The win moved the Giants to sixth place in the Western Conference playoff standings. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants secure a 3-2 road victory friday in the tri-cities

They have moved to sixth place in the Western Conference playoff standings

Friday night in Kennewick, Washington, Vancouver Giants secured a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The victory moved the Giants four points clear of Spokane and Prince George for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

During the match, Jaden Lipinski struck twice for the Giants, and Fabian Lysell broke up a 2-2 tie with his team-leading 19th goal of the season with 1:52 remaining in the third period. Samuel Huo had both goals in response to Tri-City. Giants goaltender Will Gurski made 26 saves to earn the win while Tomas Suchanek stopped 38 for Tri-City.

Vancouver’s Lipinski opened the scoring off a Cole Shepard rebound in the first period at 5:23. For Lipinski, it was his third goal in a span of four games. Ethan Semeniuk earned the second assist.

RELATED: Vancouver Giants take down nemesis Victoria Royals

Cole Shepard extended his point streak to six straight games. In that span, he’s got three goals and four assists. Huo tied the score on a power play for Tri-City with 1.7 seconds left in the period. Gurski made a sequence of saves, but the third rebound popped to Huo, who made no mistake.

Rhett Melnyk and Marc Lajoie both factored in with assists.

Huo struck again for Tri-City at 3:05 off the rush in the second period. His initial shot was stopped by Will Gurski, but the rebound bounced off a Giants defender and into the net.

Huo’s 24th was set up by Parker Bell. At 17:04, Lipinski struck for his second goal of the night. He also recorded the first multi-goal game of his young WHL career.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants rack up second road win in a row

Kaden Kohle forced a turnover at the Tri-City blueilne, and Lipinski took the pass, spun off a check and fired his shot up high and in. Spectators got to witness a Vancouver-dominated third period.

With only 1:52 left on the clock, the Vancouver Giants nabbed the game’s final goal. Fabian Lysell skated onto an Adam Hall pass in the slot, skated in close and tucked his team-leading 19th goal of the season to give the Giants the victory.

With that hit, Lysell also notched his third game-winning goal of the season.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vancouver Giants secured a 3-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night in Kennewick, Washington. The win moved the Giants to sixth place in the Western Conference playoff standings. (Doug Love/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Masks no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games

Just Posted

People in Chilliwack take part in the Just Transition Climate Rally outside MP Mark Strahl’s office on Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: ‘Just Transition’ climate rally in Chilliwack calls for action to move into green economy

The items include one Secure Digital (SD) card, five cell phones, and 418.3 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate). The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $227,000. (Correctional Service of Canada)
$227,000 worth of contraband seized at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Rachele Jamieson of Chilliwack said Sunwing had left her all alone in YVR after returning home on a flight from Cuba at 3 a.m. on March 1, 2022. She is seen here three days after the incident in her Chilliwack home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘I yelled and screamed’: Chilliwack woman, 94, abandoned at airport following Sunwing flight

The Abbotsford board of education discussed teachers’ mental health and the pressures they may be under due to working through the pandemic for the last two years, and how that should be considered when making future plans. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Abbotsford school board tells senior staff to consider teachers’ mental health during planning