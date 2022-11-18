Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

VIDEO: Smoke spreads in Agassiz-Harrison as November wildfires burn

Several local agencies involved in fighting fires

While air quality may not have changed much, smoke from two wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area can be clearly seen making its way across the area.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizbc wildfiresHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Clarion Hotel rises from the flood

Just Posted

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)
VIDEO: Smoke spreads in Agassiz-Harrison as November wildfires burn

The Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre experienced significant water damage and was forced to evacuate during last's year's flooding in Abbotsford. (Danny Crowell photo)
Abbotsford’s Clarion Hotel rises from the flood

A reservoir at the Barrowtown pump station helps manage the waterways throughout Abbotsford. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Holding back the water for Abbotsford

Smoke can plainly be seen and smelled in the Agassiz-Harrison Mills area as two late-season wildfires burn. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Multiple fire departments join the fight against two Agassiz area wildfires