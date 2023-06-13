A cold front rolling in could help fight the Chehalis River wildfire (pictured) as well as two others in the Agassiz-Harrison area (Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

A cold front rolling in could help fight the Chehalis River wildfire (pictured) as well as two others in the Agassiz-Harrison area (Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Tuesday cold front could help Harrison wildfire fight

No significant size increase in past few days

Cooler, wetter weather on the horizon may be of help toward fighting a wildfire of note north of Harrison Hot Springs.

The B.C. Wildfire Service states the Chehalis River Wildfire has actually reached 767 hectares in size rather than 800; it continues to burn out of control but has not increased significantly in size. The wildfire that has been burning for 10 days as of Tuesday (June 13) is suspected to be human-caused.

The past few days have seen some precipitation fall on the Coastal Fire Centre. A cold front coming through on Tuesday could bring with it strong winds with potential isolated lightning and thunderstorms.

With the shifting winds, smoke could blow into areas that previously saw no smoke in the area.

Elsewhere in the region, the Statlu Creek wildfire – 18 kilometres northwest of Harrison – stands at 63 hectares and is being held, unlikely to spread further under current conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Francis Lake wildfire is under control, held at less than one hectare in size. The cause is unknown at this time.

The Air Quality Health Index indicates the eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality should remain low-risk going into Wednesday night.

A campfire ban has been in effect for the Coastal Fire Centre for the past six days.

Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect. This ban is in place until Halloween or until the order is rescinded.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Binary exploding targets

Air curtain burners

Tiki and similar kind of torches

Chimineas (outdoor fireplaces)

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves.

Anyone who lights, fuels or uses an open fire when a fire prohibition is in place or fails to comply with an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 and ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The Air Quality Health Index value for the eastern Fraser Valley is expected to stay between 2 and 3 through Tuesday evening; this places the area in a low-risk category, downgraded from moderate risk earlier this past week.

Stay connected to The Observer for up-to-the-minute coverage.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drive-thru breakfast event in Chilliwack to support Ann Davis Transition Society
Next story
Lonzo Road encampment in Abbotsford to be cleared out and new shelter built

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way