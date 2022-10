Lights not expected to be repaired until Monday

Lights along the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge are not expected to be functioning again until early Monday. (File Photo)

DriveBC reports all lights along the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge are not functioning.

While electricians are working to resolve the issue, DriveBC reports the lights are expected to be out until Monday morning.

More to come.

