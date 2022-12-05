TRAFFIC: Landing zone being set up for crash on Hwy 7 outside Deroche

A landing zone for a medical helicopter is being set up following reports of a crash in the Deroche area on Monday afternoon.

There has been a vehicle incident at the 43100 block of Lougheed Highway. A landing zone is being set up adjacent to the crash site.

According to the Google Maps live traffic feed, traffic is slowing down in both lanes just west of Deroche. Drivers in the area can expect delays.

More to come.

