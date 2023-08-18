UPDATE: Wildfire east of Popkum quickly doused

Cause, size currently undetermined: BCWS

Update: 2:23 p.m.

The Cheam Peak wildfire is out as of mid-Friday afternoon; it no longer appears on the B.C. Wildfire Service live map.

____

A new, small wildfire has been discovered east of Popkum.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported a small wildfire north of Cheam Peak, discovered at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Size and cause of the wildfire are not yet determined.

There are 386 active wildfires in B.C. as of early Friday afternoon.

