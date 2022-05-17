Sasquatch Days returns to Harrison in June

The welcome procession for the 2019 Sasquatch Days heads down the Harrison Hot Springs waterfront. The event makes its triumphant return in 2022 after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the celebration twice. (File Photo)

Yet another beloved Harrison-area festival is back on after a long, COVID-related absence.

Sts’ailes First Nation Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. and representatives from Tourism Harrison River Valley confirmed Sasquatch Days is back on after two years.

“We are excited to confirm that Sasquatch Days is coming back June 18 and 19,” said Stephanie Gallamore of Tourism Harrison River Valley in an email to The Observer. While Tourism Harrison sits on a committee to help organize the event, it’s the Sts’ailes community that leads the celebration.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Sasquatch Days about ‘being proud of being Sts’ailes’

The finer details of this year’s two-day celebration of the legendary Sasquatch and First Nations cultures are still being decided. However, visitors can expect a return of canoe races, medicine walks and the salmon barbecue on the shores of Harrison Lake.

The Sts’sailes First Nation has hosted Sasquatch Days since 1938; more than 2,000 First Nations people gathered from Canada and the United States during the first year.

Sasquatch Days has long acted not only as a cultural celebration but as a special time of bonding between the Sts’ailes community and nearby Harrison Hot Springs. During an opening speech for the 2019 event, Cheif Leon said Sasquatch Days are about being proud of being Sts’ailes and “seeing all of our families that travelled.”

RELATED: 2021 Sasquatch Days canceled due to COVID-19

Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Leo Facio has characterized Sasquatch days as “a wonderful opportunity for our communities to come together and celebrate the time-honoured tradition for canoe racing, breaking bread and strengthening relationships.”

For more information and updates on this year’s Sasquatch Days, visit tourismharrison.com.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsOutdoors and RecreationTourism