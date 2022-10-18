Firefighters from three departments fight a house fire in the Seabird Island community. No one was hurt. (Adam Louis/Observer)

No injuries following Seabird Island house fire

Cause under investigation, not suspicious, AFD says

Three fire departments were dispatched to a serious house fire in the Seabird Island community Friday (Oct. 14) afternoon.

According to Agassiz Fire Chief Gerald Basten, The Agassiz, Seabird Island and Popkum FIre Departments were dispatched to a full-involved structure fire on Sth,l;Tsem Drive near Charles Drive in Seabird Island. Firefighters were on the scene within seven minutes, finding the fire engulfing most of the home, particularly the rear and attic space.

Neighbours could be seen with a hose, soaking the grass between houses to help prevent the flames from spreading.

Basten said everyone in the home escaped with the family pets. Thanks to an aggressive fire attack on the exterior and into the house, the fire was brought under control with 30 minutes. There were no reports of injuries to either firefighters or civilians, but B.C. Ambulance Service was on the scene.

Basten said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and is believed to have started outside the back of the home in the yard. The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

