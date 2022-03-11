New Scotiabank opens in west Abbotsford

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Scotiabank location in west Abbotsford. (Submitted)

Scotiabank’s third location in Abbotsford officially opened its doors on Thursday (March 10).

The new branch can be found at 30714 Fraser Highway as part of the Mt. Lehman Crossing complex.

The bank joins Starbucks and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen as relatively new businesses in the shopping centre.

The grand opening for Scotiabank occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and featured appearances from Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun and Coun. Kelly Chahal.

“Scotiabank’s new branch will be providing customers with not only deposit and lending services but also, wealth advise, small solutions including agricultural lending,” stated branch manager Jas Brar. “We are excited to be serving the Abbotsford community and have the branch open in the new location.”

The hours for the new location are Monday to Wednesday – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The branch is closed on Sundays.

