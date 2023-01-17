Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search

A 10-day “exceptional search” at Kent Institution yielded more than $100,000 in contraband items and drugs.
According to Correctional Service Canada, CSC officers conducted a search from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11 at the maximum security federal institution in Agassiz. Some of the items seized included:
– 45 grams of THC
– 12 grams of MDMA
– Unidentified pills
– 290 grams of tobacco
– 10 cell phones
– 13 chargers
– Six cutting weapons
The total institutional value of the seizure is estimated at $103,000.
The CSC employs a number of measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, including ion scanners, detector dogs.
“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” The CSC stated in a release dated Tuesday, Jan. 17. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”
The CSC has a tip line for all federal institutions designed to receive information about contraband and any other activities related to security of the institutions. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Callers may remain anonymous.
