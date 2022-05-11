An inmate at Kent Institution was assaulted on May 3 and was transported to hospital to treat injuries. (File Photo)

An inmate at Kent Institution was assaulted on May 3 and was transported to hospital to treat injuries. (File Photo)

Kent Institution inmate transported to hospital after assault

Inmate has since returned to Kent, investigation ongoing

An inmate has returned to Kent Institution after being treated for injuries sustained in an assault on Tuesday, May 3.

Correctional Service Canada stated the inmate was transported from the maximum-security institution to an outside hospital following the attack. The assailant was identified and action has been taken against them. CSC reports no further staff or inmate injuries in this incident.

“Staff responded quickly to resolve the incident,” CSC stated. “The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remain the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.”

The CSC and Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident.

