Harrison council puts skating rink on ice

It seems the sun has set on the life cycle of Harrison’s Starlight Skating Rink – at least for now.

During their most recent Committee of the Whole (CoW) meeting, Harrison’s mayor and council voted 3-1 (Coun. Leo Facio opposed) to cancel all future projects associated with the skating rink and to have staff investigate whether the rink can be sold.

Last November, council directed staff to compile a revenue report for this year’s skating season. According to the staff report, the Starlight Skating Rink lost about $17,000 last year, making only about $1,400 in revenue. Setup and takedown accounted for the biggest expenses at $14,000 followed by rink attendant labour, repairs and maintenance, insurance and concessions.

When the rink was first introduced in the 2019-2020 seasons, it was fairly well-received as a gathering place for families, residents and visitors to the village during the winter season. When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, the rink could not be used at all due to provincial health restrictions. After a two-year hiatus, the rink operated from Oct. 2022 to Feb. 2023 before it was placed back in storage.

Village staff attributed the poor showing for the 2022-2023 season to staffing challenges as well as inclement weather such as high winds, sub-zero temperatures and significant snow that made the rink unusable. Though capital costs came from the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) funds, the village was responsible for operational costs.

Mayor Ed Wood, who made the motion to cancel future rink-related projects, pointed out there’s a significant amount of money tied to the rink with the village expressing interest in building washrooms and a cover for the rink sometime in the future, among other amenities.

Coun. Michie Vidal said though the rink was initially popular, attendance has shown a decline.

“Putting forth $17,000 for maintenance without getting a whole lot of that in return, I support the motion that we dissolve the rink,” she said.

Facio disagreed with Wood’s recommendation. He pointed out that Memorial Hall – where council usually meets – also garners very little revenue compared to ongoing maintenance costs.

“There’s never a guarantee you’re going to make a profit on these things,” Facio said. “I don’t think it will cost anything to keep it, and it could be used at a later time. I’m not saying it should be out every year, but I think it should be given some consideration that it’s an amenity.”

Since the ice rink was purchased through RMI funding, staff will investigate whether or not the village is in a position to sell it.

The village council meets again on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue). The venue is subject to change. Zoom attendance is available via phone at 1-778-907-2071 or by clicking the link at harrisonhotsprings.ca.

