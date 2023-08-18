In this 2019 photo, Coast Salish artist Carrielynn Victor beginning the Plant Walk through Harrison’s East Sector Lands. (Observer File Photo)

FVRD shuts down East Sector lands due to wildfire risk

Park in Harrison Hot Springs closed until further notice

The Fraser Valley Regional District has closed the East Sector Lands in Harrison Hot Springs until further notice due to extreme wildfire risk.

The East Sector Lands Recreation Site is a 316-acre park with 5.5 kilometres of walking trails in Harrison Hot Springs. The recreation area closed down in mid-July 2021 as well due to elevated wildfire risk.

RELATED: East Sector remains closed to public due to fire risk

While wildfire activity in Agassiz-Harrison itself is not especially active in recent weeks, fires in the surrounding communities, sustained drought conditions and potential adverse weather have local officials on high alert.

As of early Friday morning, there are 382 active wildfires in the province, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, including a dangerous wildfire north of Boston Bar. The Kookipi Creek wildfire, first discovered on July 8, flared up due to high winds and hot temperatures late Thursday evening (Aug. 17).

Residents in Agassiz-Harrison took photos of the billowing smoke – likely from Kookipi Creek – coming over the horizon north of Harrison Hot Springs.

Stay connected to The Observer for the latest wildfire news.

