Flood Falls Trail wildfire no longer out of control according to BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfires Service says that the Hope wildfire is held and no longer a fire of note

As of this morning (Sept. 15) the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is being held and is no longer considered a fire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service.

BC Wildfire says that, as of tomorrow, they will be removing their website page for the fire as it’s no longer considered out of control. The blaze is still visible from Highway 1, though, and smoke and cloudy conditions are still expected to continue for the area. An air quality statement is also still in effect for Hope and Chilliwack.

Currently, the fire, which started on Sept.8, is 545 hectares. Five helicopters and 62 firefighters are fighting the blaze with a focus on the west and east flanks of the fire.

The growth of the fire, which was originally 65 hectares, prompted the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope to jointly issue evacuation alerts, and then evacuation orders, for properties near the fire. As of yesterday (Sept. 14) all evacuation alerts and orders have been lifted.

Chawathil First Nation, who is also located near the fire, also issued evacuation alerts for their community and have lifted them as of yesterday morning.

It is uncertain if Peters First Nation and Shxw’ow’hamel First Nation, who are also located near the fire, issued evacuation alerts or orders as their offices could not be reached.

Highway 1 was also affected by the severity of the wildfire. A closure was issued for Highway 1, eastbound, between Chilliwack and Hope on Sunday. During this time, motorists were forced to use Highway 7 and Highway 9. It remained closed until late afternoon Monday (Sept. 12).

