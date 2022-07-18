Cupcake, harbour seal pup rescued in Harrison Lake, has died

Cupcake was in the care of Marine Mammal Rescue for 22 days before passing away

Cupcake, pictured here snoozing at Marine Mammal Rescue, passed away after 22 days in care. He was rescued from Harrison Lake in mid-June. (Photo/Marine Mammal Rescue)

An orphaned harbour seal pup rescued last month in Harrison Lake has passed away.

In early June, a group of concerned residents and volunteers from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue (MMR) worked together to move the stranded and emaciated pup from a log it clung to as it drifted along Harrison Lake.

Cupcake was alert and responsive but exhausted when rescuers whisked him away to Vancouver. He weighed 8.1 kilograms (about 17.8 pounds) when he was admitted. He was fed five times a day and received fluids as caretakers looked after him. After 22 days, though, the pup tragically died on July 3.

Though Cupcake is no longer with us, two other harbour seal pups are in the care of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre from the Agassiz-Harrison Area.

Coconut Bun, a male rescued in Harrison on Canada Day, is even smaller than Cupcake was on admission, weighing in at a tiny 6.6 kilograms (roughly 14.5 pounds). Coconut Bun has been in care for 17 days and is currently in quarantine, as is standard procedure. Sundae, a female rescued in Harrison Miles on July 6, has been in care for 12 days and weighs in at 6.8 kilograms (just under 15 pounds). Coconut Bun, Sundae and Cupcake, like most other seals rescued this year, were admitted because they were separated from their mothers.

To stay updated on Coconut Bun, Sundae and all other patience in MMR care, visit mmrpatients.org.

