Country star Lee Brice bringing Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour to Abbotsford

Brice brings show to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 11

Lee Brice brings his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour to Abbotsford on April 11.

Country music star Lee Brice has announced his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour is making a stop at the Abbotsford Centre.

The South Carolina-born singer will make his way north for a show on Tuesday, April 11.

Brice has released five studio albums over his career, starting with 2010’s Love Like Crazy and most recently put out Hey World in 2020. He is a three-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner, winning song of the year in 2012 (Crazy Girl) and 2014 (I Drive Your Truck) and single record of the year in 2015 (I Don’t Dance).

He also won a Country Music Association Award for musical event of the year in 2020. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for best country solo performance (I Drive Your Truck).

His 2009 single Love Like Crazy reached top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart in July 2010 during its forty-sixth week on the chart, setting a record for the slowest climb into the top 10. In September 2010, the song charted for a fifty-sixth week, making it the longest-charting song in the chart’s history.

Brice has also co-written singles for artists such as Garth Brooks, Adam Gregory, the Eli Young Band and Tim McGraw.

The tour also makes a B.C. stop in Kelowna on April 12.

A message from @leebrice to all his Canadian fans! We can't wait for April 11th. 🤗 Tickets for the Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour are on sale this Friday, January 20th at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/ZQDxKpU3hM — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) January 16, 2023

Joining Brice in Abbotsford will be special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross.

Arts hails from Weyburn, Sask. and, since starting her music journey in 2015, has released three albums and won several Canadian Country Music Awards and Saskatchewan Country Music Awards.

Ross is an Ontario performer and has released three albums since his solo debut in 2019. He was most recently nominated for a CCMA for Rising Star in 2022.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Friday (Jan. 20) at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/lee-brice/233.

