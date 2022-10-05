(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

Seized items include THC, cell phones, hacksaw blade

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) officers seized two packages of contraband and unauthorized items vauled at over $200,000 at Kent Institution recently.

The seized items included 355 grams of THC shatter, 48 grams of THC, unidentified pills, steroids, 10 syringes, 51 grams of tobacco, four packages of tobacco, a ceramic knife tip, a hacksaw blade, three cell phones and accessories. The CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure is $223,410.

The RCMP have been notified and the CSC ois investigating.

The CSC uses a number of tools to prevent contraband from reaching inmates. They also work closely with local police ot tact action against those who are invovled in contraband trafficking.

The CSC has set up an anonymous tip line – 1-866-780-3784 – for those who wish to report drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates or staff. All information shared is protected.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford man sues over TikTok sex assault accusations
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers battle in NHL preseason action tonight (Oct. 5) at the Abbotsford Centre. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers dressing top names for Abbotsford preseason game

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr (left), on stage with Insp. Casey Vinet, addresses the crowd during the “Crime is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief” event on Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) at Tradex. (Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford Police Department)
Abbotsford Police chief addresses repeat offenders, violent crime and more

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Pop-up banner image