Air Quality advisory once again in effect for Eastern Fraser Valley due to smoke

Air quality in Chilliwack, Hope, and Harrison affected by wildfires within B.C. and Washington

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Sunday (Oct. 16) that remains in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

Metro Vancouver has once again issued an air quality advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley due to smoke from wildfires burning throughout the area and Washington.

The advisory, which was issued on Sunday (Oct. 16), remains in effect as a number of wildfires near Chilliwack, Hope, Harrison Lake, and in Washington, continue to produce smoke that is impacting the region. Multiple municipalities close to the fires are experiencing poor air quality, when compared to Metro Vancouver, with wildfire smoke, high humidity and low wind speeds contributing to high concentrations of fine particulate matter and hazy skies.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for the next few days as stagnant weather conditions, predicted to persist for several days, means that air quality may not change.

Exposure to the fine particle matter, and smoke, is especially a concern for people with underlying conditions such as: lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, those with respiratory infections, pregnant women, infants, children, seniors, and those who work outdoors. Those without proper housing or shelter are also at risk.

Metro Vancouver advises reducing outdoor activities, keeping cool when possible, and staying hydrated. Indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration and air conditioning can also offer relief.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention. Call 911 in the case of an emergency.

