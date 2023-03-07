(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Agassiz RCMP seize illegal drugs, ammo, cash following traffic stop

2 people were arrested

A routine traffic stop on Pioneer Avenue resulted in the seizure of drugs, ammunition and cash.

According to a release from the Agassiz RCMP, officers pulled over a vehicle on the 7200 block of Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz. It was discovered the rear license plate was stolen.

A man and a woman were arrested. A search of the vehicle uncovered an amount of illicit drugs consistent with trafficking, various types of firearm ammunition and a large amount of cash.

“This is a great example of the proactive work the Agassiz RCMP members do to keep the community safe and keep illegal drugs out of our communities,” said Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

You can report suspicious behaviour and incidents to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 604-796-2211.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman facing federal terrorism charge has Chilliwack hearing delayed
Next story
Six people in Abbotsford died of toxic drug overdose this January

Just Posted

Volunteers haul trash up a steep incline from a Sweltzer Creek homeless camp under the Vedder River bridge on Jan. 29, 2023. (Streams Foundations Canada)
Provincial government creates abandoned-camp cleanup fund for Chilliwack River Valley

The Strive: Try It sports event occurs in Abbotsford on Monday (March 13).
Strive: Try It sports event debuts in Abbotsford on Monday

The Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club on Sunday (March 12).
Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club

International Women’s Day is March 8. (Stock photo)
Abbotsford school board chair speaks about discrimination on eve of Women’s Day