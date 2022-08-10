Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)

Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)

Agassiz RCMP searching for escaped inmate

Lee Edward Campbell escaped from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday

The Agassiz RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an inmate who walked away from the Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

Lee Edward Campbell walked away from the institution at 16255 Morris Valley early Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning. Campbell is described as Indigenous, 60 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 215 pounds and wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and black shoes. He maybe walking with a limp.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said at this time there is no immediate risk to the public. Police are asking if you come across Campbell to not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMP

Previous story
Abbotsford school board candidate from 2018 ramps up campaign
Next story
Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded

Just Posted

Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)
Agassiz RCMP searching for escaped inmate

Jared White is once again running for a seat at the Abbotsford board of education table. (Facebook/Jared White)
Abbotsford school board candidate from 2018 ramps up campaign

A fatal crash occurred Sunday afternoon in the 31900 block of Maclure Road in Abbotsford while police were in pursuit of the occupants of a stolen vehicle that was believed to be connected to a double homicide near Summerland. (Facebook photo)
2 dead in Abbotsford crash connected to Summerland bodies in burned car: RCMP

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)
Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize