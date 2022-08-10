Agassiz RCMP searching for escaped inmate

Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)

The Agassiz RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an inmate who walked away from the Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

Lee Edward Campbell walked away from the institution at 16255 Morris Valley early Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning. Campbell is described as Indigenous, 60 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 215 pounds and wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and black shoes. He maybe walking with a limp.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said at this time there is no immediate risk to the public. Police are asking if you come across Campbell to not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

