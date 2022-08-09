Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

Dustin Williams, 40, of Chehalis, has not been found

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
Fish trap demonstration in Chilliwack geared to better salmon spawning success

Just Posted

A fatal crash occurred Sunday afternoon in the 31900 block of Maclure Road in Abbotsford while police were in pursuit of the occupants of a stolen vehicle that was believed to be connected to a double homicide near Summerland. (Facebook photo)
2 dead in Abbotsford crash connected to Summerland bodies in burned car: RCMP

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)
Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

MSA Society for Community Living at 2391 Crescent Way holds a 65th anniversary celebration on Aug. 18 at Matsqui Village Park. (Google Street View)
MSA Society for Community Living in Abbotsford celebrates 65 years

Peter Krahn describes the scope of his selective fishing systems at Island 22 boat launch in Chilliwack for DFO personnel, elected officials and fishing reps. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fish trap demonstration in Chilliwack geared to better salmon spawning success