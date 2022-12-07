2-vehicle crash near Deroche sends 3 to hospital on Monday

Three people were transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries following a crash on the Lougheed Highway west of Deroche on Monday (Dec. 5) afternoon.

According to Sg. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the Mission RCMP, just before 2:30 p.m., the B.C. Highway patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 7 and was about to make a turn into a marked driveway when it was struck by a passing commercial vehicle.

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation at this time. The three occupants in the passenger vehicle were transported to hospital. A landing zone for a medical helicopter was set up in a field adjacent to the crash site, despite the ice and snow.

RELATED: Minor injuries following Friday night crash on Lougheed Highway

Three days prior, there was another two-vehicle collision along the Lougheed Highway just west of Agassiz in the McCaffrey Road area. A westbound vehicle hit a snowdrift, causing it to go into the eastbound lane, where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to be aware of ever change road conditions due to the snow and heavy winds,” said Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizMissionTraffic