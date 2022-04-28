(File Photo)

$100,000 in contraband seized at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

Seized items include cannabis, cocaine

A recent week-long operation resulted in the seizure of more than $100,000 in contraband at medium-security Mountain Institution in Agassiz.

According to a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), from March 24 to 31, CSC staff seized multiple packages on the perimeter and from incoming mail. The contraband seized includes cannabis, fentanyl, methamphetamine, shatter or cannabis concentrate, cocaine and nicotine patches. The total estimated institutional value added up to $108,000.

The RCMP and CSC are investigating.

There are a number of ways contraband is detected, including drug-detector dogs, ion scanners and search of buildings, inmates, property and visitors.

”CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” CSC stated in their release. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

The CSC has a tip line for all federal institutions designated for information about activities related to security at federal correctional facilities. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Information shared on this tip line is protected and callers can remain anonymous.

