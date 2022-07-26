VIDEO: ‘Buddy Games 2’ films in Harrison Hot Springs

Movie crews and cast members transformed Black Forest Cafe into PArty Marty’s as filming for “Buddy Games 2” took place throughout Harrison Hot Springs this week. The movie used a variety of locations throughout town. (Adam Louis/Observer) Filming crews set up for a scene outside Black Forest Cafe. (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer)

There’s a bit of movie magic once again in Harrison Hot Springs.

“Buddy Games 2” is currently in production, filming scenes at various locations throughout Harrison. This includes the Black Forest Cafe, which was all but revamped into Party Marty’s, a surf-themed, beachside restaurant.

“Buddy Games 2” sees Josh Duhamel (“Transformers,” “When in Rome”) return as director and star of the “Buddy Games” sequel. The Buddy Games refers to a wild gauntlet of absurd challenges to the mind and body. The Bobfather, played by Duhamel, absconds with the cremated remains of a friend who recently passed away, taking them to the place where the titular Buddy Games began. Everything goes wrong for Bobfather and the boys as they find themselves entangled in spring break at the beach.

According to the movie’s IMDb listing, “Buddy Games 2” will also star Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon A Time,” “Zootopia”), James Roday Rodriguez (“Psych,” “The Dukes of Hazzard”) and Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”, “Poseidon”).

