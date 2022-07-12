PHOTOS: After two years, Harrison Festival of the Arts returns to Harrison Lake beachfront

The Harrison Festival of the Arts is back in full force for its 43rd year.

The Festival kicked off with a special tribute concert for the late Phyllis Stenson, who remains a posthumous pillar of the Festival itself as well as the broader Agassiz-Harrison arts and culture scene. Stenson passed away at the age of 74 in December 2020.

The first week saw a diverse set of world music performers. Additionally, an artisan market stretched along the shore of Harrison Lake as hundreds of visitors and residents enjoyed the festival.

The final weekend’s shows at Memorial Hall feature Blackie and the Rodeo Kings at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night and the Balaklava Blues at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete schedule, visit www.harrisonfestival.com/festival/schedule.

