“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

What’s been filming in the Harrison area this week?

The Observer confirmed “Hourglass” is filming in the Agassiz-Harrison area. “Hourglass” is reportedly a working title for a “Godzilla” TV series for Apple TV+ currently in production. IMDb lists a possible final name of “Godzilla and the Titans.”

According to the official logline, “Hourglass” is set after a battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco. The series will follow one family’s journey to uncover the secrets of the monsters and how they are linked to a secret organization known as “Monarch.”

Director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Great”) is attached to at least the first episode of the series. IMDb lists several cast members, including Kurt Russell (“Escape from L.A.”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Big Trouble In Little China”), Kiersey Clemons (“Transparent”, “Dope”, “Sweetheart) and Elisa Lasowski (“David Bowie: Blackstar,” “Versailles”, “Somers Town”).

In early July, Twitter user Janice Rafael took photos of the “Hourglass” setup in Vancouver, which she said would represent Oakland, Calif. in the upcoming series.

“Hoping Godzilla will be CGIed in,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, the District of Kent announced via social media that there would be three days of increased helicopter traffic on Mount Breakenridge along Harrison Lake. The crew was stationed near Harrison Resort Golf Course along Hot Springs Road.

