Life and style with Jaclyn Robertson

-Words and Photography by Lia Crowe

Spending time with Jaclyn is like basking in sunshine. She seems to have intention behind every aspect of life and leaves one feeling expanded and uplifted.

Passionate about reading, writing, slow and conscious living, biking and yoga, Jaclyn is also the mother of two boys.

I start by asking what she loves most about her work, and she says, “The brilliant and caring world-class people I get to work alongside in the stunning Okanagan region.”

With “patience” as the cornerstone of her daily practice for success, Jaclyn adds, “Trusting my strategic vision and working with great integrity have led me to where I am today. Special mention to Libby DeLana and Alex Elle who inspired me last year to adopt a beautiful and consistent outdoor walking practice. In the slowness of walking throughout the Okanagan Valley, I re-meet myself each new day.”

And what’s the best life lesson Jaclyn has learned? “To never stop learning or listening generously. The power of being willingly agile, and the tremendous importance of caring for one’s self as a first and key priority—one cannot pour from an empty vessel!”

When it comes to style, Jaclyn says, “Good style means expressing your unique gifts and personality in all areas of your life. I believe living an integrated lifestyle with a deep knowing of who you are is one of the most stylish quests there is.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Grece Ghanem.

Album on current rotation: The Undoing by Steffany Gretzinger.

Favourite flower: Pink peonies—they remind me of my late grandmother Helen (who birthed 13 children on a farm and was as fierce and kind as they come!).

Favourite city to visit: This evolves: recently Armstrong, Victoria, Montreal and New York. Each for many different reasons!

Favourite app: My podcast app.

Favourite place in the whole world: Sincerely, the Okanagan Valley.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: Music, without question or doubt.

Reading Material

Coffee table book/photography book: Currently on my coffee table is Still: The Slow Home by Natalie Walton and The Kinfolk Entrepreneur by Nathan Williams.

Last great read: Rise Up: Leadership Habits for Turbulent Times by Ali Grovue and Mike Watson.

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: It depends on the day! My style is fluid, ever-changing and expanding—like me!

Favourite pair of shoes: My favourite John Fluevog boots feel like home to me. They keep me feeling grounded yet confident.

Favourite day-bag: I’m biased, but The Jax Tote from The Market Bags.

Favourite work tool: My Apple watch! I appreciate that this simple accessory allows me to stay connected to what matters to me most, both professionally and with my health/wellness, while having boundaries when I want to be home and present with my family.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: I love the thoughtfulness and sustainability behind my Pyrrha pieces.

Accessory you spend the most money on: My hat collection!

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Water. Does this count!? Flow Water has been an amazing asset in my beauty and health toolbox.

Moisturizer: I love the hydrating face lotion from Om Naturale, from a local farm in Armstrong.

Must-have hair product: Davines Invisible Dry Shampoo.

Beauty secret: See You Sundae Face Tan Water.

