LETTER: Keep an eye on Abbotsford’s McKee Peak plans

Editor:

As a resident of Abbotsford since 1999, I want to urge other residents to follow closely our city council’s public hearing on McKee Peak (scheduled for Monday, March 6).

No matter where in the city you live, what is done with this mountainous treed area will affect you. Trees are the lungs of this city. Disturbance of the soil on the Peak will have consequences lower down the hillside.

A plan must be cautious of our human propensity to think building more is better.

Examine carefully and thoughtfully what is proposed, and try to think for citizens in the years to come – what will they be thankful for? A park-like area that breathes? Or a paved-over urban sprawl indistinguishable from other gashed hillsides around the Lower Mainland?

I will be at the public hearing. Join me there or follow the discussion online.

Linda Burton

Abbotsford

