Police are at a rural property in South Langley after an overnight murder Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at a rural property in South Langley after an overnight murder Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Homicide detectives investigating after individual found dead in Langley

‘Not a random act,’ says Langley RCMP

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead in Langley.

On Feb. 10, just before 1:30 a.m., the Langley RCMP was called to the 1800-block of 224th Street after a report of man down was received. Once the police arrived, they found a deceased adult victim.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, of the Langley RCMP.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. For now, 224th Street will remain closed between 16th and 24th Avenues.

IHIT was called on scene to assist and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP.

Currently, the RCMP is in gathering evidence and is unable to provide any further information at this time.

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th Avenues between 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. on Thurday, Feb. 10.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘People have threatened to beat us’: Prince Rupert nurses face staffing shortages and violence
Next story
6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Spencer Martin makes a save during the Canucks 5-0 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday (Feb. 10). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks blank Tucson Roadrunners

A man is comforted at a name-burning ceremony on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Community Hub after learning that two women he knew had died, while Amanda Rigdon of Phoenix Society places a name in the fire to honour a client who died of an overdose. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Name-burning ceremony honours those lost to overdose crisis in Abbotsford

RCMP at the scene of a March 2016 homicide in Yarrow. Clayton Warkentin murdered his mother Lois Unger and staged it as a suicide. He as convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)
Daughter of Chilliwack man who murdered his mother to get part of inheritance

Abbotsford’s Richard Ikeda has been named a Provincial Performance Advisor by Gymnastics BC.
Abbotsford’s Richard Ikeda named Provincial Performance Advisor by Gymnastics BC