Homicide detectives investigating after individual found dead in Langley

Police are at a rural property in South Langley after an overnight murder Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead in Langley.

On Feb. 10, just before 1:30 a.m., the Langley RCMP was called to the 1800-block of 224th Street after a report of man down was received. Once the police arrived, they found a deceased adult victim.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, of the Langley RCMP.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. For now, 224th Street will remain closed between 16th and 24th Avenues.

IHIT was called on scene to assist and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP.

Currently, the RCMP is in gathering evidence and is unable to provide any further information at this time.

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was on 224th Street between 16th and 40th Avenues between 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and 1:30 a.m. on Thurday, Feb. 10.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.