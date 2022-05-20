Violinist James Ehnes performing in Abbotsford later this month

A trio of talented musicians are set to appear in Abbotsford later this month. (Submitted)

Violinist James Ehnes will be performing in concert in Abbotsford later this month.

The Valley Concert Series will be presenting Ehnes, along with cellist Bion Tsang and pianist Adam Neiman, two brilliant colleagues, to perform two masterpieces of the piano trio repertoire.

The show is set for May 31 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Ehnes, born in Brandon, Man., has appeared with leading orchestras across the globe. He began touring at the age of 16 and in July 2007 he became the youngest person ever elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. In 2010 he was made a member of the Order of Canada.

The first half of the program will feature one of Antonin Dvorak’s most beloved works, his Dumky trio. This composition, which is based on the Ukrainian lament called a dumka, expresses contrasting moods throughout its six movements.

After the intermission, they will perform Tchaikovsky’s monumental Piano Trio in A minor, which he composed as an elegy to his mentor Nikolai Rubinstein and which was performed on the anniversary of his teacher’s death.

His colleagues Tsang and Neiman are talented performers in their own rights.

In his teens Tsang became the youngest cellist ever to win a medal at the prestigious VIII International Tchaikovsky Competition. He was also featured on the soundtrack of a double gold medal winning PBS documentary, Recapturing Cuba: An Artist’s Journey.

Like Tsang, Neiman has won an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and he graduated from the Juilliard School with the rarely-bestowed Arthur Rubinstein Award. Besides performing, he is a professor of music in Chicago and the CEO of Aeolian Classics.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com. The program begins at 7:30 p.m and doors open at 6:45 p.m. For more information, call 604-289-3377.

