VIDEO: ‘Friends’ TV show musical coming to stages in Surrey, Kelowna, Victoria

The musical parody features ‘We’ll Always Be There For You’ and other songs

A musical that “lovingly lampoons” the “Friends” TV show is coming to Surrey.

Right Angle Entertainment’s touring show is a “comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s ‘Friends,’ celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

Live Nation Entertainment has announced “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” dates at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022, Victoria’s Royal Theatre (Feb. 2) and Kelowna Community Theatre (Feb. 3).

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ca.

The show, recommended for viewers aged 13 and older, was an off-Broadway hit, according to an event advisory.

The plot: “It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favourite moments from all 10 years of ‘Friends’ through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.”

Songs in the musical include “How You Doin’?” (sung by the Joey character), “We Were On A Break!” (Ross), “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” “Could I BE Anymore…In Love with You” (Chandler) and “We’ll Always Be There For You.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatreMusic