Little currently known about ‘Where is My Daughter’

Hollywood North had a brief visit to Agassiz this week.

“Where is My Daughter” – a CMW Autumn Production – filmed in Agassiz on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Film crews along Pioneer Avenue worked quickly to film exterior, actor dialogue scenes, briefly featuring the Aberdeen building – the physical home of The Agassiz-Harrison Observer.

