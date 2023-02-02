Valley Concert Society presents Gesualdo Six in Abbotsford

The British male vocal consort Gesualdo Six performs in Abbotsford on Thursday, Feb. 9, presented by the Valley Concert Society. (Submitted photo)

The Valley Concert Society presents a performance by Gesualdo Six on Thurday, Feb. 9 in Abbotsford.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The British male vocal consort will present English Motets, a program of music from the English Renaissance.

Gesualdo Six was formed in 2014 to sing music by the Italian composer Carlo Gesualdo for Easter week services at Cambridge. The group has gone on to perform at concerts and major festivals in the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

They are led by Owain Park, an accomplished conductor, organist, and composer. Each of the singers is a multi-talented musician in his own right.

The program features the intricately woven polyphonic music of William Byrd and Thomas Tallis, two of the greatest composers from that period. In contrast is the beautiful simplicity of works by Robert White and Thomas Tomkins.

The second half of the program will open with the exquisite “Drop, drop, slow tears” by Orlando Gibbons, Glenn Gould’s favourite composer.

Gesualdo Six has gained an enthusiastic international following for their gorgeously blended tones, from the soaring counter-tenor to the rich bass. They combine precise harmonies with an ability to communicate deep emotion.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $20 for students and are available at valleyconcertsociety.com. There will be a pre-concert talk in the foyer at 6:50 p.m.

Call 604-289-3377 for more information.

