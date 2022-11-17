Valley Concert Society presents duo Couloir in Abbotsford

The duo Couloir (harpist Heidi Krutzen and cellist Ariel Barnes) are presented Saturday, Nov. 19 in Abbotsford by the Valley Concert Society.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Krutzen and Barnes both have roots in Vancouver and have gone on to make names for themselves on the international stage.

Krutzen was a member of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra for 20 years. She is now the principal harpist in the esteemed Philharmonia Orchestra in London, England.

Barnes was principal cello for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra before moving to Germany to take a position with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra.

Despite their extensive careers with orchestras, both musicians love performing chamber music and give expression to that passion in their collaboration as a duo.

The concert in Abbotsford includes two works from composers who became good friends. Claude Debussy composed his Cello Sonata in 1915. That same year, Manuel de Falla composed seven Spanish songs that became very popular. Couloir will perform a suite based on six of those songs.

Couloir is committed to performing the music of living composers. Two of them are on the program. Close for Couloir by French-Canadian harpist and composer Caroline Lizotte is inspired by the history and folklore of Scotland.

The program will conclude with Sonata for Cello and Harp by Ukrainian-born Valeri Kikta. The sonata is based on a Ukrainian folk song titled Don’t Excite the Recollection.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com and are $32 for adults and $20 for students. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a pre-concert talk in the foyer at 6:50 p.m.

Call 604-289-3377 for more information.

