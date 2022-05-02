Valley Concert Society presents Duo Concertante in Abbotsford

Married couple Violinist Nancy Dahn and pianist Timothy Steeves, who perform as Duo Concertante, are featured by the Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford on Friday, May 6.

The Valley Concert Society presents Duo Concertante at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Violinist Nancy Dahn and her husband, pianist Timothy Steeves, have become a Canadian musical treasure. They have captivated audiences throughout the length and breadth of Canada and have toured internationally.

Both are professors of music at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L. They are the artistic directors of the Tuckamore Chamber Music Festival, which they established in their home province.

The program opens with Beethoven’s Spring Sonata, easily the most popular of the 10 violin sonatas composed by him. Among the duo’s many acclaimed recordings is a cycle of these sonatas.

Another concert highlight will be the Violin Sonata by César Franck, which he composed as a wedding gift for another Belgian violinist and composer Eugène Ysaÿe. This piece has become revered by musicians as one of the finest violin sonatas ever written.

Dahn and Steeves have commissioned numerous works by Canadian composers. This concert features two short pieces by Métis composer Ian Cusson and by Mohawk composer Dawn Avery.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students and are available at valleyconcertsociety.com. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The following morning, Dahn is the clinician at a master class for advanced string students in the community. The class is open to the public. Information is available on the website.

For more information, call 604-289-3377.

