Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford presents Canadian Guitar Quartet

The Valley Concert Society presents the Canadian Guitar Quartet on Friday, March 11.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The quartet’s musical brilliance, wry sense of humour, and appealing stage presence have made them audience favourites wherever they perform. Their debut in New York received a rave review.

The program includes a range of musical styles. It opens with Mozart and ends with a charming set of pieces from Brazil. The quartet will also perform original works composed by past and present members of the quartet.

The guitarists are not only richly talented musicians, but are also highly creative composers. Louis Trépanier, an original member of the ensemble, has arranged several of the pieces on the program for four guitars.

The quartet will also perform a four-movement work entitled Empty Houses composed by another of their colleagues, Renaud Côté-Giguère.

The group formed in 1999 around a core of people from the University of Ottawa. Two of its current members are from Ottawa-Gatineau, the other two from Montreal.

The Canadian Guitar Quartet’s concert in Abbotsford kicks off it West Coast tour with this performance on March 11. It has been five years since they made their first appearance in Abbotsford.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students and are available at valleyconcertsociety.com. Doors will open to the public at 6:45 p.m.

Public health orders require that proof of vaccination and ID be presented at the door, and face masks are required while indoors.

Live music