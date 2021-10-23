Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford opens season with The ‘B’ Team

Performance on Oct. 29 features works from Beethoven and Brahms

Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester joins the Valley Concert Society for a live concert on Oct. 29 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford.

The Valley Concert Society holds its first live concert in over 18 months on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Vetta Chamber Music opens the new season at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Led by their artistic director, violinist Joan Blackman, the group performs a program entitled The “B” Team featuring the works of two musical giants, Beethoven and Brahms.

The evening opens with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 1 in F major. Beethoven worked hard to get this composition just right, and he would go on to transform the genre of string quartet writing.

Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester joins the quartet in a performance of the Clarinet Quintet in B minor by Johannes Brahms. The third movement has become well-known and very popular.

The Valley Concert Society adheres to the directives of the provincial health officer, including spaced seating, masks, and the presentation of a vaccine passport and ID upon arrival.

Doors open at 7 p.m. There is no intermission, no pre-concert talk, and no reserved seating.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com at $28 for adults (including seniors) and $15 for students. For more information, call 604-289-3377.

