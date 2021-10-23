Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester joins the Valley Concert Society for a live concert on Oct. 29 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford.

Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford opens season with The ‘B’ Team

Performance on Oct. 29 features works from Beethoven and Brahms

The Valley Concert Society holds its first live concert in over 18 months on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Vetta Chamber Music opens the new season at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Led by their artistic director, violinist Joan Blackman, the group performs a program entitled The “B” Team featuring the works of two musical giants, Beethoven and Brahms.

The evening opens with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 1 in F major. Beethoven worked hard to get this composition just right, and he would go on to transform the genre of string quartet writing.

Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester joins the quartet in a performance of the Clarinet Quintet in B minor by Johannes Brahms. The third movement has become well-known and very popular.

The Valley Concert Society adheres to the directives of the provincial health officer, including spaced seating, masks, and the presentation of a vaccine passport and ID upon arrival.

Doors open at 7 p.m. There is no intermission, no pre-concert talk, and no reserved seating.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com at $28 for adults (including seniors) and $15 for students. For more information, call 604-289-3377.

