Valley Concert Series celebrating Beethoven in Abbotsford

The Valley Concert Series presents Young Beethoven on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Submitted)

Some of Vancouver’s finest professional musicians are set to celebrate the legend of Beethoven inside Abbotsford’s Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

The program, entitled Young Beethoven, celebrates the 250th anniversary of his birth and occurs on April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Musician George Zukerman has assembled the players and he will also be narrating the event.

The program features music that Beethoven composed as a relatively young man.

The concert will begin with a duet for clarinet and bassoon followed by two short works for strings. There will be a rare work for wind instruments for which Beethoven prepared some sketches but which was finished only in 1957 by a German musicologist.

Beethoven’s 250th anniversary actually occurred in the late-fall of 2020. This concert was originally scheduled for that time, but the pandemic caused several delays to the original date.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com and cost $28 for adults and $15 for students. Provincial health orders that are in effect at the time of the concert will be observed. For more information, call 604-289-3377.

RELATED: Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford opens season with The ‘B’ Team

abbotsfordClassical music