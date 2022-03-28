The Valley Concert Series presents Young Beethoven on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Submitted)

The Valley Concert Series presents Young Beethoven on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Submitted)

Valley Concert Series celebrating Beethoven in Abbotsford

Young Beethoven concert occurring on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Some of Vancouver’s finest professional musicians are set to celebrate the legend of Beethoven inside Abbotsford’s Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

The program, entitled Young Beethoven, celebrates the 250th anniversary of his birth and occurs on April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Musician George Zukerman has assembled the players and he will also be narrating the event.

The program features music that Beethoven composed as a relatively young man.

The concert will begin with a duet for clarinet and bassoon followed by two short works for strings. There will be a rare work for wind instruments for which Beethoven prepared some sketches but which was finished only in 1957 by a German musicologist.

Beethoven’s 250th anniversary actually occurred in the late-fall of 2020. This concert was originally scheduled for that time, but the pandemic caused several delays to the original date.

Tickets are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com and cost $28 for adults and $15 for students. Provincial health orders that are in effect at the time of the concert will be observed. For more information, call 604-289-3377.

RELATED: Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford opens season with The ‘B’ Team

abbotsfordClassical music

Previous story
At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs as best picture

Just Posted

The Valley Concert Series presents Young Beethoven on April 8 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (Submitted)
Valley Concert Series celebrating Beethoven in Abbotsford

Owen Charpentier, 24, is charged with the Oct. 22, 2019 killing of Keith Baldwin in Chilliwack. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 13, 2022. (File)
Sentencing date set for Chilliwack man who killed Keith Baldwin

An interactive map of Canadian university towns lists Abbotsford at seventh out of 94. Chilliwack just missed the top 10 at 11th place. (Preply graphic)
Abbotsford ranks in top ten list of Canadian university towns

The Mission Stars won gold at the U13 BC Hockey Championship at the Trail Memorial Centre with a 7-3 victory over South Okanagan. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mission Stars win 2022 U13 BC Provincial Hockey Championship