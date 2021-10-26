Valdy kicks off Season of the Performing Arts in November

The anticipated performance kicks off in Agassiz on Nov. 13

Canadian icon Valdy is set to play in Agassiz on Nov. 13. (Contributed Photo)

Season of the Performing Arts is set to start off right with a performance from famous folk singer Valdy.

Valdy is set to perform on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

Born Valdemar Horsdal in Ottawa, Valdy has been part of Canadian music scene for more than 35 years. He’s a singer, songwriter and guitarist best known for “Play me a Rock and Roll Song,” a bittersweet ballad recalling his concert in Aldergrove in the late 60s, playing his relaxed folk music for a rambunctious crowd.

Valdy has sold nearly 500,000 copies of his 13 albums, has won two Juno awards (Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year) with seven nominations and four gold albums.

“Valdy has a way of making the crowd feel comfortable from the first note, and of making any room feel intimate,” said Harrison Festival artistic director Hillhouse. “He’s the consummate performer.”

The Valdy performance marks the official beginning of the 2021 Season of the Perofmring Arts, which runs from September to April every year with a local show ever three to four weeks. Since Harrison Hot Springs Council voted to prepare opening Memorial Hall to upcoming Harrison Festival events, future Season of the Performing Arts shows should be in store for the village in the weeks ahead.

The Valdy concert begins at 7 p.m. Health guidelines remain in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Attendees must bring proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID.

Tickets are $25. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free. For ticket purchasing and even more information, visit harrisonfestival.com.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentHarrison Festival of the ArtsHarrison Hot Springs