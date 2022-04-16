The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford is one of two local arts organizations that are receiving funding support from the provincial government through the BC Arts Council. The other is the Abbotsford Arts Council.

Two Abbotsford arts organizations receive more than $75K in recovery funds

The Reach Gallery and Abbotsford Arts Council get provincial government support

Two Abbotsford arts organizations are receiving a total of $76,500 in recovery funding from the provincial government.

The Reach Gallery Museum is receiving $60,000 between the Resiliency Supplement Funding Grants and the Arts Impact Grants.

The Abbotsford Arts Council will receive $16,500 from the Resiliency Supplement Funding Grants.

The money comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council, which will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to over 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance.

These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on organizations. Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000.

The BC Arts Council will direct the remaining $4.5 million to top up the Arts Impact Grant program, which enables applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice and/or community.

Mission-Abbotsford NDP MLA Pam Alexis said these funds will help local artists and art organizations in Abbotsford recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“The Reach Gallery Museum and Abbotsford Arts Council are amazing organizations that do so much to keep culture thriving in Abbotsford. It’s great to see them getting this boost to help with recovery from the pandemic.”

