The Music Honours Performance for the 76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival is Saturday, April 15 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Top young musical artists will take stage for Music Honours Performance in Chilliwack

Winners of Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival to perform together in concert to wrap up event

People will get a chance to hear some of the top young musicians and singer who performed in a Chilliwack festival when they gather for an upcoming concert in April.

The Music Honours Performance will feature the winners and honourable mentions from the 2023 Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival. The concert is set for Saturday, April 15 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“Selections are being performed by pianists, singers, strings, and flute with a wide range in style from Baroque to 20th century compositions,” said festival organizer Laurie Hirschman.

Performances will be by soloists, school choirs, a chamber group and more, and the pieces will be played and sung by youth ranging in age from six to 19.

“Their talents will amaze you and inspire you. This promises to be a great evening of music and entertainment for all ages,” Hirschman said.

The Music Honours Performance for the 76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival is Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets are $10 and admission is free for kids five and younger.

Tickets available at the box office at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, by calling 604-391-7469 or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

