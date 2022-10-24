Theatre group in Abbotsford holds auditions for Murder on the Orient Express

Ken Hildebrandt is the executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford.

Gallery 7 Theatre holds open auditions on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for its next production.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig, will be staged in early 2023. Auditions are open to performers ages 16 and up of all backgrounds. They take place starting at 6 p.m. in Gallery 7’s rehearsal hall at 34595 Third Avenue.

Ken Hildebrandt, the theatre’s executive/artistic director, said the play has been on their to-do list for quite some time.

“I think audiences will have a great time trying to solve the mystery before Hercule Poirot does. This production also promises to be a fun and fulfilling theatre experience for performing artists, and we invite performers of all experience to join us for the auditions,” he said.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning, there is one passenger fewer.

An American business tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside.

Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to discover the murderer before they strike again.

Gallery 7 Theatre’s production will be directed by Kate Muchmore Woo, a director/actor with credits from around the U.S. and B.C.

Her directing credits at Gallery 7 Theatre include The Mousetrap, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, A Wrinkle in Time and This Wonderful Life.

She has a master of fine arts in directing from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and is a theatre professor at at Trinity Western University.

Murder on the Orient Express will run Jan. 27 and 28 and Feb. 1-4 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940 to register for the audition or for more information. Those interested in participating behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

