The Goddess Movement presents theatre production 1885 in Abbotsford

Show tells story of 7 women in Montana and features music, dance and comedy

The Goddess Movement presents the production 1885 on Saturday, June 17 in Abbotsford. (Brittany Koop Photography)

Student dancers of the LUVEN dance and performance program at The Goddess Movement, along with amateur actors, present the original production 1885 in Abbotsford on Saturday, June 17.

Show times are 6 and 9 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

The show tells the story of seven women in small-town old-west Montana in 1885, each with their own story of oppression and freedom.

The production features a wide range of music, dance styles, comedy and emotions.

Much research has gone into the show, and the characters are all based on real people, one of whom is an Indigenous woman.

“We are consciously portraying the reality of this woman’s experience in North America during colonialization and, in doing so, we also are committed to not only telling the truth from her perspective, but also committing to reconciliation,” a press release states.

Proceeds from 1885 go to VYPER (Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization), a youth-led group that hosts weekly cultural nights in Abbotsford among other cultural events province wide.

VYPER powwow nights connect people to cultural dancing and the making of traditional regalia.

Tickets for 1885 are $35 and are available at eventbrite.ca. The production is not recommended for children under the age of 16 due to mature themes and content.

