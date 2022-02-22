The Black Crowes announce stop at Abbotsford Centre

Legendary rock band The Black Crowes have announced a stop in Abbotsford on Sunday, July 17 as part of their Shake Your Money Maker Tour.

The concert at Abbotsford Centre is the band’s only show in B.C. and one of only three in Canada. (The other two are July 5 in Windsor, Ont. and July 6 in Toronto.)

The tour launched in 2021, playing to a sold-out crowd at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN.

With over 37 dates and, two-hour-long sets, lead singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson took the juke-joint-inspired stage with longtime bassist Sven Pipien, performing their classic hits.

Their return was marked as one of the first rock n’ roll tours to hit the road since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The tour returns for summer 2022, with 34 dates across North America.

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much-needed boost with Shake Your Money Maker.

Fueled by singles Jealous Again, Twice As Hard, She Talks To Angels, and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle, the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s Best New American Band Readers Poll in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way. They sold out shows around the world, had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member, got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor, got married and divorced, and fought among themselves and against the rest of the world.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.

Live music