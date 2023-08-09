Symphony in the Park returns to Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Jim Hopson will perform with an alphorn for part of the Symphony in the Park in Abbotsford, on Aug. 18. (Diamond’s Edge Photography)

Abbotsford will once again be treated to a free outdoor concert.

The annual Symphony in the Park returns, presented by Songs, Strings and Steps, on Aug. 18 at Mill Lake Park. The concert will feature the Vancouver Island Symphony and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, conducted by local violinist Calvin Dyck. The youth orchestra is performing the energetic Victory by Bond, with choreography by Sylvia Friesen.

“Most of our expenses for the Abbotsford concert are covered by local sponsors,” says Dyck. “We are very grateful to last year’s audience for making up the difference with their donations.”

Last year, the concert drew in more than 3,000 people.

This year’s program is like a Boston Pops show with popular classics including John Williams’ Raider’s March, Moon River by Mancini, Tico Tico Bird in the Cornmeal, the William Tell Overture by Rossini, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Dvorak Slavonic Dances, and music by Johann Strauss such as the famous Die Fledermaus Overture, Pizzicato Polka and the Radetzky March.

Highlights of the concert include the theme from The Mandalorian, and an Alphorn Concerto featuring Jim Hopson playing a 22-foot alphorn.

Hopson is a Juno Award-nominated trombonist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and educator based in Vancouver. He is a first-call arranger for bands and orchestras throughout B.C., and his arrangements have been featured on numerous albums, TV shows and films. Hopson wrote the concerto featuring the alphorn, and the symphony will perform the third movement from that work at the summer show.

The audience is invited to bring a picnic and a lawn chair and enjoy the music by the lake. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., and there will be food trucks on site.

Parking is available at the MSA Arena, Seven Oaks Mall and Abbotsford Middle School. The concert site will be located next to the lawn bowling across from Godson elementary school on Bevan Avenue.

This is the first of three summer shows by the Vancouver Island Symphony. They will also be performing in Duncan and Parksville on Aug. 19 and 20.

abbotsfordArts and Entertainment