The Sweeney Singers present their annual spring concert on Thursday, June 9 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

The Sweeney Singers present their annual spring concert on Thursday, June 9 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Sweeney Singers’ spring concert in Abbotsford supports Ukraine

Group performs Thursday, June 9 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

The Sweeney Singers present an evening of choral music on Thursday, June 9.

The group’s spring concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) and includes some old favourites and new arrangements.

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to support the Canadian Red Cross in providing humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Sweeney Singers have been singing together since 1988, performing a variety of styles – folk, jazz, spiritual and classical.

Visit www.sweeneysingers.com for more information.

RELATED: Sweeney Singers present Christmas concert in Abbotsford

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

Previous story
B.C. author’s ‘Ghost Forest’ wins Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Just Posted

The Sweeney Singers present their annual spring concert on Thursday, June 9 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
Sweeney Singers’ spring concert in Abbotsford supports Ukraine

Carlton Leith was killed following an altercation with William Trevor Escott in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Manslaughter charge lowered to assault causing bodily harm for Chilliwack’s William Trevor Escott

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program is looking for a few more furry friends to join their team. Now is the time to connect with the program and learn if your dog is the proper fit. (St. John Ambulance photo)
Looking for a few good dogs for Fraser Valley therapy program

Students from Evan Reimer middle school in Abbotsford went on a shopping spree for onesies for the neonatal unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as a part of the Vaisakhi celebration. The hospital has plenty of onesies now, but there are always other items in need. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford students celebrate Vaisakhi by filling neonatal unit with baby onesies