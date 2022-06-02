Sweeney Singers’ spring concert in Abbotsford supports Ukraine

The Sweeney Singers present their annual spring concert on Thursday, June 9 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

The Sweeney Singers present an evening of choral music on Thursday, June 9.

The group’s spring concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) and includes some old favourites and new arrangements.

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to support the Canadian Red Cross in providing humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Sweeney Singers have been singing together since 1988, performing a variety of styles – folk, jazz, spiritual and classical.

Visit www.sweeneysingers.com for more information.

