Sweeney Singers present annual Christmas concert in Abbotsford

Donations collected for Archway Food Bank at show on Dec. 20

The Sweeney Singers present their annual Christmas benefit concert in Abbotsford on Dec. 20. (Submitted photo)

The Sweeney Singers hold their annual Christmas benefit concert in Abbotsford on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The concert, titled See Amid the Winter’s Snow, starts at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The Christmas program includes sacred and secular music, from early renaissance to contemporary, including classic, folk and jazz styles.

The award-winning Sweeney Singers are now in their 34th season of providing diverse choral music demonstrating pure vocal sound, balanced blend and sensitive interpretation.

Admission to the concert is by donation, with proceeds going to the Archway Food Bank.

Visit www.sweeneysingers.com for more information.

Arts and EntertainmentChristmas ShowsLive music