Sun and Soil Concert Series runs in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Langley

Performances in outdoor settings with locally sourced food and beverages

John Welsh and Los Valientes perform July 16 in Abbotsford in the first of three concerts in the Sun and Soil Concert Series. The series also takes place in Chilliwack and Langley in August.

The Sun and Soil Concert Series returns to Abbotsford for its third year, starting July 16, and has expanded to include locations in Langley and Chilliwack.

Plans are underway to add Mission, Harrison and Hope in 2023.

The series presents a diverse mix of genres and musicians, various outdoor locations and locally made food and beverage.

Craig Nichols, executive director of Tourism Abbotsford, said the concerts over the past two summers have been “hugely popular.”

“People have loved listening to local musicians while relaxing in a farm setting. Additionally, the opportunity to meet the farmers and hear their stories has been interesting and meaningful,” he said.

Nichols said the series brings together a number of elements – “beautiful farms, stunning views, hard-working farmers, high-quality food and beverage producers, and talented musicians.”

He said the aim to is continue Sun and Soil as an annual event for years to come.

Tickets are $65 and include local wine, beer or cider, as well as charcuterie and picnic boxes with ingredients sourced from local farms.

Guests are invited to bring a picnic blanket but chairs are provided.

The first concert of the series is Saturday, July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at EcoDairy (1356 Sumas Way) in Abbotsford, featuring performers John Welsh and Los Valientes.

Two other concerts are planned:

• Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lake Bottom Cider in Chilliwack, featuring musician Semi Athletic

• Saturday, Aug. 27 at Sage and Solace, Farmstays and Venue in Langley, featuring Kyler Pierce

Tickets for any of the events are available on eventbrite.ca (search “The Fraser Valley”).

